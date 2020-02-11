Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

APPELLATE COURT-INMATE GENDER SURGERY

BOISE — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the first circuit in the nation to order a state to pay for an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery after the court voted not to reconsider a case out of Idaho on Monday. But several judges expressed their concern with the underlying ruling directing the state to pay for gender reassignment surgery for inmate Adree Edmo, and several more dissented completely with the vote not to reconsider the case. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 600 words by 4 p.m.

PROPERTY TAX FREEZE

BOISE — Legislation aimed at reducing property taxes drew so many people wanting to speak that a House panel ran out of time Tuesday and delayed voting. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee heard about two hours of testimony before adjourning. Republican Committee Chairman Gary Collins said the committee will take up the legislation again on Wednesday. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 340 words.

HANFORD BUDGET

SPOKANE, Wash. — Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year. The proposal released Monday by President Donald Trump called for cutting the annual Hanford cleanup budget from about $2.5 billion to about $1.8 billion. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 400 words.

ALSO:

ELK HUNTING RANCHES: Regulatory fees could drop for Idaho elk hunting ranches

JEWELRY PROMOTION DISPUTE-REFUNDS: Settlement means jewelry shop will give refunds to customers

ELK HERD-TRAIN: Several elk hit by train in southeastern Idaho

CHILD ABUSE-SENTENCE: Rigby man sentenced to 20 years in sexual abuse case