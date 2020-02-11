Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-LOGGERS-AGREEMENT

Timber companies, environmentalists sign ‘historic’ pact

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations. Gov. Kate Brown called the step “historic.” The agreement came after the two sides quietly held meetings, facilitated by the governor’s office, to try to find common ground, instead of filing competing initiative petitions and lawsuits. Under the new agreement, both sides would complete a stand-down from pursuing changes through the initiative process, related legal actions, and legislative and regulatory proceedings. Both sides also would support immediate legislation to establish helicopter pesticide application buffers, or no-direct application zones, around inhabited dwellings and schools and around streams.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Freeway partially reopens after Oregon flood, residents back

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Motorists can now travel on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after a flood devastated the area last week. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday that one lane of the freeway was open in both directions but the speed limit was just 45 mph. A 10-mile stretch of the freeway between Oregon and Idaho had been closed since Friday. Flooding in northeast Oregon late last week killed one person, destroyed homes and stranded 54 people who were rescued by helicopter due to washed out roads. Teams shifted from search and rescue to damage assessment Monday.

CANDIDATE STEPS DOWN

Oregon Dem candidate bows out of race for 2nd-highest office

A former leader of Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives has announced she’s suspending her run for the state’s second-highest office as a Portland newspaper prepared to publish an article about her campaign expenditures when she was in the Statehouse. Jennifer Williamson said in an email to supporters and on her campaign website that she has always followed Oregon campaign finance laws and fully reported all expenditures for travel and other expenses while fulfilling responsibilities as House Democratic Majority Leader and fact-finding as a state legislator. The newspaper Willamette Week published a story Monday about Williamson’s campaign expenditures during the years she served in the House.

FATAL WRECK-ELKO COUNTY

Coroner: Idaho couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas have been identified as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend. A coroner official in Elko County says Michael and Gwendolyn Crispin, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93. The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, were killed in the Saturday crash.

CONDORDIA UNIVERSITY CLOSING

Concordia University in Oregon to close this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Concordia University in Northeast Portland, Oregon has announced it will close this year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the private, nonprofit Lutheran university’s Board of Regents voted Friday to cease operations at the end of its spring semester. The university said the closure comes “after years of mounting financial challenges, and a challenging and changing educational landscape.” Its website says nearly 5,900 students attended Concordia in 2018. The university said it’s in talks to provide students the chance to continue their educations elsewhere. Concordia Law school in Boise, Idaho, is affiliated with the university, and is expected to remain open while officials work to find a new university with which to join forces.

DEPUTY HURT

Authorities: Intoxicated wrong-way driver hits deputy’s car

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in Clark County, Washington, was hurt after driving into the path of an intoxicated driver to stop him from going the wrong way on Interstate 5. The Washington State Patrol said Deputy Gregory Agar drove into the path of the wrong-way driver about 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the northbound interstate. The two cars hit head-on, and they came to rest on the interstate. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Agar was hurt and taken to a hospital. The other driver, a 27-year-old man, was jailed on suspicion of intoxicated driving and remained in custody early Monday.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Oregon flooding abates; authorities report body found

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Floodwaters covering roads in northeastern Oregon were starting to recede, allowing residents to return and assess the damage from weather that appears to have left one person dead. Authorities reported the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley who lived in one of the areas hit by floods and was missing has been found. They say she appears to have been swept away by rushing water. An approximately 10-mile stretch of Interstate 84 south of Hermiston, Oregon, closed due to flood damage and authorities say it could be a week before it reopens. Oregon National Guard troops aboard two helicopters airlifted 21 people to safety on Saturday. The forecast was for mostly sunny skies and no rain Sunday and Monday.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

Seattle City Council to vote on winter eviction ban

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year, despite Mayor Jenny Durkan warning against the move. The Seattle Times reports that Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s legislation would prohibit evictions from being carried out between Nov. 1 and April 1, with some exceptions. Sawant has called winter evictions cruel and inhumane. Supporters say the ban is needed to combat homelessness and to keep people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather. Critics say Seattle should instead reduce the city’s evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.