Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COLLEGE GRANT FUNDING

College grant funding bill signed into law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed the first new law of this year’s legislative session, a measure that changes the structure of a new business and occupation tax surcharge levied on some professional services and technology companies in order to create a more stable revenue stream for the state’s college grant program. The tax is to be put into a special account for higher education programs, with the largest beneficiary being the Washington College Grant program. That program guarantees aid to college students at or below the state’s median family income, based on a sliding scale that increases the grant as family income drops.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL-DEATH

Psychiatric hospital patient dies, another hospitalized

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — State health officials said one patient died and another was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in the room they shared at Western State Hospital. The two were found during a routine check at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, said a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services. Officials said they would conducte an internal review to determin what happened. Lakewood police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner were notified. e

REFUGEE BANS-SETTLEMENT

US speeds cases of translators, others blocked by travel ban

SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to speed up the immigration cases of some former interpreters for the U.S. military in Iraq. The decision also affects hundreds of other refugees whose efforts to move to the United States have been in limbo since he announced his travel bans three years ago. The news was contained in a settlement filed in federal court in Seattle on Monday. It concerned more than 300 refugees who were on the verge of being permitted to come to America in 2017 when their applications were halted as part of Trump’s efforts to restrict travel from several mostly Muslim nations.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS-LOGGERS-AGREEMENT

Timber companies, environmentalists sign ‘historic’ pact

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, on Monday unveiled a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations. Gov. Kate Brown called the step “historic.” The agreement came after the two sides quietly held meetings, facilitated by the governor’s office, to try to find common ground, instead of filing competing initiative petitions and lawsuits. Under the new agreement, both sides would complete a stand-down from pursuing changes through the initiative process, related legal actions, and legislative and regulatory proceedings. Both sides also would support immediate legislation to establish helicopter pesticide application buffers, or no-direct application zones, around inhabited dwellings and schools and around streams.

LANDSLIDE RISK-FALL CITY

Officials seek voluntary evacuations due to landslide risk

FALL CITY, Wash. (AP) — Residents of dozens of homes east of Seattle near Fall City were advised to evacuate because of landslide danger. Officials with King County said on Twitter Monday afternoon that land movement was threatening to cut access to the homes at any time. Officials say a soils expert would visit the area Tuesday to evaluate next steps. There was no estimated time for when the land would stabilize. Q13 reports people in nearly 56 homes were urged to evacuate.

IMMIGRATION DEPORTATIONS-FLIGHTS

Justice department sues King County over ban at Boeing Field

SEATTLE (AP) — The Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against King County after it banned all immigration deportation flights at Boeing Field in Seattle. U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said King County’s policy violates the law and the Constitution. Moran said after the county’s policy was enacted in April 2019, immigration officials were forced to transport detainees to and from the Yakima airport via bus, which placed the detainees and ICE agents at risk. Boeing Field, owned and operated by the county, is just south of downtown Seattle. Aerospace giant Boeing has facilities at the airport and there are some commercial flights as well.

SANCTUARY CITIES-LAWSUITS

Justice Department brings new suits over sanctuary policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing suit against the state of New Jersey and the county that is home to the city of Seattle over so-called sanctuary policies that hinder federal immigration officers. Attorney General William Barr announced the lawsuits on Monday at the National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Washington. The Justice Department’s lawsuit against New Jersey alleges that the state is violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement from sharing information about criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally. The government is also suing over a policy that prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using the King County International Airport for deportation flights.

NORTHWEST STORMS

Freeway partially reopens after Oregon flood, residents back

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Motorists can now travel on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon after a flood devastated the area last week. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday that one lane of the freeway was open in both directions but the speed limit was just 45 mph. A 10-mile stretch of the freeway between Oregon and Idaho had been closed since Friday. Flooding in northeast Oregon late last week killed one person, destroyed homes and stranded 54 people who were rescued by helicopter due to washed out roads. Teams shifted from search and rescue to damage assessment Monday.

LAWMAKER COMPLAINT

Ethics board dismisses staffer complaint against lawmaker

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Legislative Ethics Board on Monday dismissed a complaint against Democratic Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos even though it found reasonable cause that she violated laws protecting confidential medical information by disclosing the disability of a legislative assistant to others. The board said reasonable cause did not exist in two other potential violations, though it noted that the complaint of workplace harassment was not a violation since a law that took effect last year addressing that issue was not retroactive. Harassment that creates a hostile or intimidating work environment was last year added as a violation that the Legislative Ethics Board could investigate.

FATAL FIRE

Woman, man die in East Olympia mobile home fire

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a man were found dead in a mobile home fire in East Olympia. KOMO-TV reports crews responded to the blaze at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters with the East Olympia Fire Department recovered two people from the home as they battled the flames. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were related and both lived at the residence. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The names of the people who died haven’t been released.