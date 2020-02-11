Lattice: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $100.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $100.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $43.5 million, or 32 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $404.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $96 million to $104 million.

Lattice shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.85, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

