Oregon Daybook

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session continues – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tom Udall and Reps. Derek Kilmer, Deb Haaland, Raul Grijalva, Betty McCollum, Frank Pallone; Republican Reps. David Joyce and Don Young; and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncai.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAI1944

Contacts: NCAI press, NCAIpress@ncai.org, 1 202 630 1094

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Wednesday, Feb. 12 8:00 AM NARUC Winter Policy Summit continues – NARUC Winter Policy Summit continues, with speakers today including Republican Rep. Greg Walden, who presents the Ray Baum Memorial Leadership Award, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Neil Chatterjee, and Pepco Holdings President and CEO David Velazquez

Location: Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel, 999 9th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.naruc.org/, https://twitter.com/naruc

Contacts: Regina Davis, NARUC press, rdavis@naruc.org, 1 202 898 9382

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 10:30 AM Senate Dems discuss health care cuts in President Trump’s budget – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DPCC Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, and fellow Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Ron Wyden highlight ‘President Donald Trump’s attacks in health care in his budget’, via press event with academic family medicine physician Krishnan Narasimhan, and Cristina Perez Edmunds, whose son was born with an extremely rare chromosomal deletion and lives with stage 3 kidney disease, heart disease, and brain abnormalities

Location: S-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 11:00 AM Oregon State University President Edward Ray delivers annual State of the University address

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://oregonstate.edu/, https://twitter.com/oregonstate

Contacts: Sean Nealon, Oregon State University, sean.nealon@oregonstate.edu, 1 541 737 0787

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 11:00 AM Bicameral Dems unveil plastic pollution legislation – Democrats Sens. Tom Udall and Jeff Merkeley, and Reps. Katherine Clark and Alan Lowenthal unveil ‘landmark’ ‘Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020’, via press conference

Location: SVC-215, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.tomudall.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/SenatorTomUdall

Contacts: Office of Sen. Tom Udall, 1 202 224 6621

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 8:00 AM NARC National Conference of Regions concludes – NARC National Conference of Regions concludes with Congressional Breakfast, featuring Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic Reps. Ben McAdams, Earl Blumenauer and Chris Pappas

Location: HC-8, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.narc.org, https://twitter.com/narcregions

Contacts: Eli Spang, NARC communications, eli.spang@narc.org, 1 202 618 6363

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Tracy’s Kids 17th Annual Red Carpet Movie Event, with Second Lady Karen Pence – Tracy’s Kids holds 17th annual Red Carpet Movie Event a fundraising gala, with guests walking a red carpet before watching a choice of films, including several of this year’s Oscar’s best picture nominees. Second Lady Karen Pence presents the Tracy’s Kids 2020 Courage Award to Gayle Wicker, with other attendees including Democratic Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Dingell; Democratic Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Patrick Leahy, Krysten Sinema, Tim Kaine, Doug Jones, Sheldon Whitehouse, Ben Cardin, and Jacky Rosen; Republican Reps. Greg Walden, Fred Upton, Bill Johnson, and Doug Collins; and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey

Location: Lucky Strike Washington DC, 701 7th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.tracyskids.org

Contacts: Tracy Councill, Tracy’s Kids program director, tracy@tracyskids.org, 1 301 335 1811; Susan O’Neill & Associates (for Tracy’s Kids), tracyskids@oneillevent.com, 1 301 320 8232;

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 6:30 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Beaumont Middle School, 4043 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Blake Shelton begins North American tour – Blake Shelton begins ‘Friends and Heroes’ tour, with support from Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins

Location: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/BlakeShelton

Contacts: Wes Vause, Warner Music Nashville, wes.vause@wmg.com, 1 615 214 1500; Scott Adkins, Adkins Publicity, scott@adkinspublicity.com;