Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:20 p.m.

MICHAEL AVENATTI NIKE

NEW YORK — Michael Avenatti’s recorded threats to reduce the value of Nike’s stock if he wasn’t paid millions of dollars highlighted a prosecutor’s closing argument Tuesday at the prominent lawyer’s extortion trial. By Larry Neumeister. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

HANFORD BUDGET

SPOKANE, Wash. — Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 400 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE EVICTION LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — Many residential evictions in pricey Seattle have been banned for the city’s coldest and wettest months of December, January and February but city leaders decided against invoking the ban for November and March. SENT: 310 words. With AP photos.

T-MOBILE SPRINT

NEW YORK — A federal judge has cleared a major path to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by more than a dozen states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. By Tari Abel. SENT: 950 words. With AP photos.

BAR ASSOCIATION LAWSUIT

A New Orleans lawyer is heading to a federal appeals court with his claim that Louisiana lawyers are unconstitutionally required to join and pay dues to the state bar association. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

BKN—AROUND THE NBA

Kobe Bryant will be announced Friday at All-Star Weekend in Chicago as one of the finalists for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, which isn’t a secret and never was. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 1070 words.

IN BRIEF:

—DATING SCAM LOSS: Oregon man loses $200K in catfish online-dating scam over artwork.

—POLICE RACISIM PAYOUT: ‘Old-boy-style racism’ by police leads to $600K settlement to Portland man.

—TOWING REGULATIONS: Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill to crack down on predatory towing by creating a new board.

—DRUNKEN DRIVING BAR LAWSUIT: Bar sued for $2.1M for over-serving man who killed 2.

The AP-Portland, Ore.