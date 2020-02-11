Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
New
Published 9:45 pm

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 67, Nampa 47

Bonners Ferry 65, Priest River 56

Gooding 49, Declo 45

Grangeville 54, Orofino 23

Kellogg 60, Timberlake 49

Kimberly 69, Filer 55

Lewiston 45, Lake City 43

Liberty Charter 51, Rimrock 18

North Star Charter 53, Idaho City 50

Sandpoint 52, Coeur d’Alene 48

Vallivue 46, Columbia 32

Wallace 59, Clark Fork 39

Wendell 55, Buhl 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Championship=

Lapwai 54, Prairie 43

Consolation=

Genesee 57, Troy 16

Class 1AD1 District 4=

State Play In=

Valley 44, Oakley 34

Class 1AD2 District 1=

Semifinal=

Clark Fork 47, Genesis Preparatory Academy 22

Class 1AD2 District 2=

Consolation=

Logos 38, St. John Bosco 26

Class 1AD2 District 3=

Consolation=

Salmon River 40, Council 28

Class 1AD2 District 4=

Consolation=

Camas County 46, Castleford 23

Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37

Class 1AD2 District 5-6=

Consolation=

Watersprings 53, N. Gem 27

Class 2A District 3=

Consolation=

Nampa Christian 58, Marsing 33

New Plymouth 38, McCall-Donnelly 31

Class 2A District 6=

Championship=

Ririe 43, Firth 41

Class 3A District 3=

Championship=

Parma 62, Fruitland 46

Consolation=

Weiser 56, Payette 26

Class 4A District 3=

Consolation=

Emmett 43, Columbia 38

Vallivue 47, Nampa 43

Semifinal=

Caldwell 64, Bishop Kelly 49

Middleton 54, Kuna 45

Class 4A District 4-5=

Consolation=

Jerome 55, Mountain Home 39

Preston 48, Twin Falls 37

Class 4A District 6=

Semifinal=

Blackfoot 53, Skyline 41

Class 5A District 3=

Consolation=

Boise 57, Eagle 45

Rocky Mountain 54, Meridian 51

Class 5A District 5-6=

Championship=

Rigby 68, Thunder Ridge 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

