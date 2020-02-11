Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 67, Nampa 47
Bonners Ferry 65, Priest River 56
Gooding 49, Declo 45
Grangeville 54, Orofino 23
Kellogg 60, Timberlake 49
Kimberly 69, Filer 55
Lewiston 45, Lake City 43
Liberty Charter 51, Rimrock 18
North Star Charter 53, Idaho City 50
Sandpoint 52, Coeur d’Alene 48
Vallivue 46, Columbia 32
Wallace 59, Clark Fork 39
Wendell 55, Buhl 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Championship=
Lapwai 54, Prairie 43
Consolation=
Genesee 57, Troy 16
Class 1AD1 District 4=
State Play In=
Valley 44, Oakley 34
Class 1AD2 District 1=
Semifinal=
Clark Fork 47, Genesis Preparatory Academy 22
Class 1AD2 District 2=
Consolation=
Logos 38, St. John Bosco 26
Class 1AD2 District 3=
Consolation=
Salmon River 40, Council 28
Class 1AD2 District 4=
Consolation=
Camas County 46, Castleford 23
Hansen 53, Murtaugh 37
Class 1AD2 District 5-6=
Consolation=
Watersprings 53, N. Gem 27
Class 2A District 3=
Consolation=
Nampa Christian 58, Marsing 33
New Plymouth 38, McCall-Donnelly 31
Class 2A District 6=
Championship=
Ririe 43, Firth 41
Class 3A District 3=
Championship=
Parma 62, Fruitland 46
Consolation=
Weiser 56, Payette 26
Class 4A District 3=
Consolation=
Emmett 43, Columbia 38
Vallivue 47, Nampa 43
Semifinal=
Caldwell 64, Bishop Kelly 49
Middleton 54, Kuna 45
Class 4A District 4-5=
Consolation=
Jerome 55, Mountain Home 39
Preston 48, Twin Falls 37
Class 4A District 6=
Semifinal=
Blackfoot 53, Skyline 41
Class 5A District 3=
Consolation=
Boise 57, Eagle 45
Rocky Mountain 54, Meridian 51
Class 5A District 5-6=
Championship=
Rigby 68, Thunder Ridge 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/