Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 71, Canyonville Christian 36
Condon/Wheeler 64, Mitchell/Spray 59, OT
Crow 62, Triangle Lake 39
Culver 53, Gervais 33
Dayton 65, Amity 60
Grant 47, Lincoln 28
Jefferson PDX 82, Roosevelt 53
Jesuit 55, Mountainside 45
Joseph 54, Imbler 32
Marshfield 53, Siuslaw 50
Monroe 51, Central Linn 40
N. Clackamas Christian 60, Trinity 16
North Salem 57, Dallas 51
Nyssa 54, Vale 39
Pendleton 62, Crook County 48
Perrydale 80, Livingstone 52
Philomath 52, Cascade 42
Portland Adventist 59, Catlin Gabel 52
Powder Valley 75, Pine Eagle 50
Prospect 59, Chiloquin 58
Rainier 46, Taft 30
Redmond 82, The Dalles 27
Reynolds 54, Centennial 34
Salem Academy 76, Blanchet Catholic 67
Sandy 85, Gresham 78
South Salem 63, Sprague 59
Summit 60, Mountain View 46
Sunset 79, Beaverton 67
Sutherlin 74, South Umpqua 50
Sweet Home 59, Stayton 53
Tigard 84, West Linn 74
Trinity Lutheran 68, North Lake 41
West Salem 66, McNary 63
Willamette 69, North Bend 44
Woodburn 55, Sisters 26
Yamhill-Carlton 73, Scio 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 54, McLoughlin 17
Bandon 49, Toledo 35
Beaverton 86, Sunset 35
Bend 55, McKay 26
Brookings-Harbor 92, St. Mary’s 46
Canby 46, Lakeridge 29
Cascade Christian 44, Douglas 34
Centennial 55, Reynolds 24
Churchill 61, North Eugene 31
Clatskanie 57, Warrenton 22
Coquille 71, Gold Beach 21
Cottage Grove 63, Elmira 24
Crater 59, Eagle Point 19
Gervais 57, Culver 17
Harrisburg 57, La Pine 39
Hidden Valley 39, Mazama 36, OT
Marshfield 27, Siuslaw 21
Monroe 51, Central Linn 40, OT
Mountainside 68, Jesuit 46
Oregon City 38, Lake Oswego 20
Pendleton 54, Crook County 32
Perrydale 66, Livingstone 21
Phoenix 70, North Valley 46
Rainier 46, Taft 30
Regis 39, Lowell 25
Ridgeview 59, Hood River 30
Santiam 35, Chemawa 26
Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 43
Vale 43, Nyssa 33
Valley Catholic 48, Seaside 43
Waldport 50, Reedsport 20
West Linn 61, Tigard 42
Woodburn 49, Sisters 31
3A District 8=
Play In=
Hermiston 73, Shadle Park, Wash. 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments