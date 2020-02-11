Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 71, Canyonville Christian 36

Condon/Wheeler 64, Mitchell/Spray 59, OT

Crow 62, Triangle Lake 39

Culver 53, Gervais 33

Dayton 65, Amity 60

Grant 47, Lincoln 28

Jefferson PDX 82, Roosevelt 53

Jesuit 55, Mountainside 45

Joseph 54, Imbler 32

Marshfield 53, Siuslaw 50

Monroe 51, Central Linn 40

N. Clackamas Christian 60, Trinity 16

North Salem 57, Dallas 51

Nyssa 54, Vale 39

Pendleton 62, Crook County 48

Perrydale 80, Livingstone 52

Philomath 52, Cascade 42

Portland Adventist 59, Catlin Gabel 52

Powder Valley 75, Pine Eagle 50

Prospect 59, Chiloquin 58

Rainier 46, Taft 30

Redmond 82, The Dalles 27

Reynolds 54, Centennial 34

Salem Academy 76, Blanchet Catholic 67

Sandy 85, Gresham 78

South Salem 63, Sprague 59

Summit 60, Mountain View 46

Sunset 79, Beaverton 67

Sutherlin 74, South Umpqua 50

Sweet Home 59, Stayton 53

Tigard 84, West Linn 74

Trinity Lutheran 68, North Lake 41

West Salem 66, McNary 63

Willamette 69, North Bend 44

Woodburn 55, Sisters 26

Yamhill-Carlton 73, Scio 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 54, McLoughlin 17

Bandon 49, Toledo 35

Beaverton 86, Sunset 35

Bend 55, McKay 26

Brookings-Harbor 92, St. Mary’s 46

Canby 46, Lakeridge 29

Cascade Christian 44, Douglas 34

Centennial 55, Reynolds 24

Churchill 61, North Eugene 31

Clatskanie 57, Warrenton 22

Coquille 71, Gold Beach 21

Cottage Grove 63, Elmira 24

Crater 59, Eagle Point 19

Gervais 57, Culver 17

Harrisburg 57, La Pine 39

Hidden Valley 39, Mazama 36, OT

Marshfield 27, Siuslaw 21

Monroe 51, Central Linn 40, OT

Mountainside 68, Jesuit 46

Oregon City 38, Lake Oswego 20

Pendleton 54, Crook County 32

Perrydale 66, Livingstone 21

Phoenix 70, North Valley 46

Rainier 46, Taft 30

Regis 39, Lowell 25

Ridgeview 59, Hood River 30

Santiam 35, Chemawa 26

Sutherlin 65, South Umpqua 43

Vale 43, Nyssa 33

Valley Catholic 48, Seaside 43

Waldport 50, Reedsport 20

West Linn 61, Tigard 42

Woodburn 49, Sisters 31

3A District 8=

Play In=

Hermiston 73, Shadle Park, Wash. 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

