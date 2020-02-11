WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HANFORD BUDGET

SPOKANE, Wash. – Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 430 words. AP Photos.

BRAIN RESEARCH-VOLUNTEERS

SEATTLE- People with epilepsy are contributing in surprising ways to research into the brain. When they need surgery, scientists get a chance to get a peek inside. Some patients donate lumps of brain tissue that’s removed in the course of surgery. It can be studied in labs while still alive. By Carla K. Johnson and Malcolm Ritter. SENT: 1,260 words. AP Photos, video.

T-MOBILE-SPRINT

NEW YORK — A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. By tali Arbel. SENT: 930 words. AP Photos.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Monday to approve legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL ROBBERY: Police: Woman killed during Lakewood robbery.