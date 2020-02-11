WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HANFORD BUDGET

SPOKANE, Wash. – Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 430 words. AP Photos.

BRAIN RESEARCH-VOLUNTEERS

SEATTLE- People with epilepsy are contributing in surprising ways to research into the brain. When they need surgery, scientists get a chance to get a peek inside. Some patients donate lumps of brain tissue that’s removed in the course of surgery. It can be studied in labs while still alive. By Carla K. Johnson and Malcolm Ritter. SENT: 1,260 words. AP Photos, video.

IRANIANS BORDER STOPS

SEATTLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said Tuesday that border officials in Washington state “got a little overzealous” when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border last month. SENT: 300 words.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — Many residential evictions in pricey Seattle have been banned for the city’s coldest and wettest months of December, January and February but city leaders decided against invoking the ban for November and March. SENT: 310 words.

SEATTLE COUNCILMEMBER VIOLATION

SEATTLE — Seattle’s elections watchdog has charged a city councilwoman with violating the law by using her office to promote a potential ballot measure that would tax Amazon and other large companies to pay for things like affordable housing. SENT: 290 words. With AP photos.

T-MOBILE-SPRINT

NEW YORK — A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. By Tali Arbel. SENT: 810 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

BBA—MARINERS GONZALEZ

The Mariners are adding depth to their outfield. agreeing Tuesday to a minor league contract with former All-Star Carlos González, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. By Tim Booth. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—DEPUTY SHOT PLEA: Man to plead guilty to helping suspect in fatal deputy shooting in southwest Washington.

—CITY LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT: Wapato settles lawsuit for $185K but faces more complaints

—FATAL ROBBERY: Police: Woman killed during Lakewood robbery.