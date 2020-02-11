WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

T-MOBILE-SPRINT

NEW YORK — A federal judge has removed a major obstacle to T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion takeover of Sprint, as he rejected claims by a group of states that the deal would mean less competition and higher phone bills. By tali Arbel. SENT: 930 words. AP Photos.

SEATTLE-EVICTION LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted Monday to approve legislation meant to halt residential evictions during the coldest, wettest months of the year. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL ROBBERY: Police: Woman killed during Lakewood robbery.