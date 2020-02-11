AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Rural Health Association Policy Institute – National Rural Health Association Policy Institute. Day one speakers include Democrats Sen. Tina Smith and Reps. Dave Loebsack and Suzan DelBene, Republicans Sens. Todd Young and Cory Gardner and Reps. Jodey Arrington and Mark Green, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Eric Hargan, Health Resources and Services Administration Administrator Thomas Engels, and Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr

Location: Hilton Washington DC National Mall, 480 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ruralhealthweb.org/, https://twitter.com/ruralhealth

Contacts: Mason Zeagler, NRHA , dc@NRHArural.org, 1 202 639 0550

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Thursday, Feb. 13 7:30 AM National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session continues – National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session (aka Tribal Nations Legislative Summit) continues, with speakers today including Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Tom Udall and Reps. Derek Kilmer, Deb Haaland, Raul Grijalva, Betty McCollum, Frank Pallone; Republican Reps. David Joyce and Don Young; and Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney

Location: Capital Hilton, 1001 16th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.ncai.org/, https://twitter.com/NCAI1944

Contacts: NCAI press, NCAIpress@ncai.org, 1 202 630 1094

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 10:00 AM Family Policy Institute of Washington Rally for Religious Freedom, or 2020 Christian Family Day

Location: Washington State Capitol, 1500 Jefferson St SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.fpiw.org/, https://twitter.com/FPIW

Contacts: Family Policy Institute of Washington, info@fpiw.org, 1 425 608 0242

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 10:30 AM Senate Dems discuss health care cuts in President Trump’s budget – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DPCC Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, and fellow Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Ron Wyden highlight ‘President Donald Trump’s attacks in health care in his budget’, via press event with academic family medicine physician Krishnan Narasimhan, and Cristina Perez Edmunds, whose son was born with an extremely rare chromosomal deletion and lives with stage 3 kidney disease, heart disease, and brain abnormalities

Location: S-207, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 11 6:30 PM Washington state legislators hold telephone town hall meeting – Washington State Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson host telephone town hall with 21st Legislative District constituents

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Lilia Nieto, Washington State Democrats, Lilia.nieto@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7375

Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357 * https://video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16357

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1:00 PM King County Council meetings – King County Council meetings, including a Mobility and Environment Committee meeting on an income-based fare program for Metro (1:00 PM PST) and a Regional Policy Committee meeting on the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency annual report (3:00 PM PST)

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Opening night for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, themed ‘Envisioning Tomorrow’s Earth’

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://meetings.aaas.org/, https://twitter.com/AAASMeetings, #AAASmtg

Contacts: Anne Hoy, AAAS, ahoy@aaas.org, 1 202 326 6696

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555