Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Chilean company has notified Oregon state officials that it will shutter a fiberboard mill it operates in Eugene and lay off all 84 workers on May 1. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Arauco North America said the closure results from an “economic imbalance” in the U.S. market for medium density fiberboard. The company said it will shift its Eugene production work to its other U.S. facilities. The Eugene facility opened in 1962 as a particleboard mill, according to the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, and became a fiberboard mill in 1995. The chamber says Arauco uses local lumber mill byproducts and converts them into fiberboard for home construction.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials are warning of online dating service scams after an Oregon man lost money believing he was entering a personal and business relationship with a person posing as a Florida woman. The Statesman Journal reports the 80-year-old man was convinced to hand over $200,000 for what he believed to be an investment to bring a piece of art to a Florida art gallery, according to the Oregon Division of Financial Regulation. Officials say the scammer stole a Florida woman’s identity and, over several months, developed a long-distance romantic relationship with the man.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus had his officers initiate unwarranted, racially motivated surveillance and arrest a black Portland man as a favor to the chief’s fishing buddy. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the case had no ties to West Linn. The city recently negotiated to pay $600,000 to the target of the rogue investigation, 48-year-old Michael Fesser. West Linn police also have agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Fesser. It ends a federal lawsuit that Fesser filed in the summer of 2018. West Linn Police said in a statement Tuesday that when the allegations were reported, an internal investigation was conducted and swift and appropriate disciplinary personnel action was taken.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of aiding the escape of the suspected shooter of a southwest Washington deputy is set to change his plea to guilty. The Daily News reports Matthew Veatch’s pending plea would leave one person facing charges stemming from the shooting, which killed 29-year-old Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosieron in April. Veatch would be the second of three people to take a plea deal with prosecutors over charges of aiding Brian Butts’ attempts at escaping. Police say Butts shot DeRosier, who had responded to check on a disabled motor home in Kalama. Police shot and killed Butts on April 14 after a manhunt.