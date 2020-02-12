Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan says agency officials in Washington state were “a little overzealous” last month when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border. As many as 200 people of Iranian descent were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5-6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Morgan said Tuesday the agency does not target people based on nationality, but “in that one instance, leadership just got a little overzealous.”

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s elections watchdog has charged a city councilwoman with violating the law by using her office to promote a potential ballot measure that would tax Amazon and other large companies to pay for things like affordable housing. The Seattle Times reports the charges against Kshama Sawant were filed Monday. In a statement Tuesday, Sawant described the matter as a misunderstanding and said her office has changed its operations to ensure compliance moving ahead. The socialist won a third term in November following efforts by Amazon and other business interests to oust her.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has banned many residential evictions during the city’s coldest and wettest months of December, January and February. The Seattle City Council unanimously approved the ban Monday night but decided against enacting it for the months of November and March,. Supporters have said the ban was needed to combat homelessness and to prevent people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather in a city where rents are sky-high. Critics argued the ban will hurt landlords and said the city should reduce evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

SEATTLE (AP) — People with epilepsy are contributing in surprising ways to research into the brain. When they need surgery, scientists get a chance to get a peek inside. Some patients donate lumps of brain tissue that’s removed in the course of surgery. It can be studied in labs while still alive. Other patients participate in experiments that show how brain circuits handle certain tasks. Their neuronal activity is monitored by sensors that were surgically implanted to find the origin of their seizures. The participating patients say they’re glad to help illuminate the inner workings of a most mysterious organ.