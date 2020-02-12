Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a season-high 31 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans used a dominant second half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117. Playing 28 minutes in just his ninth NBA game, Williamson used his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame, quick feet and explosive vertical to have his way with every defender Portland tried against him. JJ Redick scored 20 points for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter before taking command en route to a third straight victory. Portland star Damian Lillard scored 20 points — less than half of his 42-point average over his previous 10 games.

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a minor league contract with former All-Star outfielder Carlos González. The deal is pending a successful physical. González was an All-Star in 2012-13 and 2016 with Colorado. Last season, González appeared in 30 games for Cleveland, then was cut. González latched on with the Cubs, lasted just 15 games and was released in late June. He batted .200 in 145 plate appearances and did not play during the final three months of the season.