AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Thursday, Feb. 13 10:00 AM Idaho State Board of Education meeting

Location: Boise State University, 1910 University Dr, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boardofed.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/IdSBOE

Contacts: Mike Keckler, Idaho State Board of Education, Mike.Keckler@osbe.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 1591

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Idaho Governor Brad Little has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686