Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BAN

BOISE — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill banning affirmative action for state and local governments and public education. The House State Affairs committee passed the bill from Republican Rep. Heather Scott on Wednesday. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 490 words.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BAN

BOISE — A bill that would ban transgender women athletes from participating on public sports teams that correspond with their identified gender has been introduced in a House committee. UPCOMING: 300 words by 3 p.m.

ISU FOOTBALL PLAYERS-LAWSUIT

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah county agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who said they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation. Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County, The Standard-Examiner reported Monday. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS BETTING: Bill to allow sports betting advances to state House floor

WIFE SLAIN: Sheriff’s deputy who killed wife returning to Spokane

SPOKANE HOME SALES: Housing market in Spokane County remains strong

WASHINGTON STATE-AUDIT: Audit: Some WSU employees misreported time worked and leave