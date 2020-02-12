Idaho State looks to end streak vs Montana State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho State (6-16, 3-10) vs. Montana State (12-11, 6-6)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to nine games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 71-67 on Jan. 11. Montana State lost 74-49 at Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Harald Frey has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Amin Adamu is also a key contributor, putting up 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Bengals have been led by Tarik Cool, who is averaging 13.1 points.TERRIFIC TARIK: Cool has connected on 34.8 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Montana State is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 12-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

COLD SPELL: Idaho State has lost its last three road games, scoring 72.7 points, while allowing 81.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Bengals have averaged 19.6 free throws per game.

