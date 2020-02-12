Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-APPELLATE-COURT-INMATE-GENDER-SURGERY

Appeals court won’t reconsider inmate’s gender surgery case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the first circuit in the nation to order a state to pay for an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery, ruling Monday that a three-judge panel decision from August will stand. The appellate court first ruled in August that the state must give the inmate gender confirmation surgery, agreeing with a federal judge in Idaho that denying the surgery amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. But several judges have expressed concern with the underlying ruling. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-COMPENSATION

Wrongly convicted men testify before Idaho lawmakers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two men who combined spent nearly 40 years in Idaho prisons for crimes they didn’t commit testified in favor of legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted. Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain on Tuesday told lawmakers on the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee that they left prison with no resources after DNA evidence proved their innocence. Both had been convicted of murder. The legislation would pay $60,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row. The committee won’t vote on whether to send the legislation to the full House until Thursday.

PROPERTY TAX FREEZE

Committee delays vote on 1-year freeze on property taxes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at reducing property taxes drew so many people wanting to speak that a House panel ran out of time and delayed voting. The House Revenue and Taxation Committee heard about two hours of testimony Tuesday before adjourning. House Majority Leader Mike Moyle says the one-year, statewide freeze on property taxes is needed to start a conversation because people are being forced out of their homes. City and county officials spoke against the bill. They say freezing revenue would create a financial hardship because expenses will continue to rise. Republican Committee Chairman Gary Collins says the committee will take up the legislation again on Wednesday.

ISU FOOTBALL PLAYERS-LAWSUIT

Utah football players win settlement in false arrest lawsuit

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah county has agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who say they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation. The Standard-Examiner reported Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County. The pair were arrested for a robbery in Idaho in December 2016. The men said they were arrested despite presenting alibis. The lawsuit said police arrested the men based only on a witness statement saying the robber was black and used a white car. Box Elder County attorneys could not be immediately be reached for comment.

ELK HUNTING RANCHES

Regulatory fees could drop for Idaho elk hunting ranches

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture will have authority to set regulatory fees paid bydom stic eelk hunting ranches under legislation headed to the Senate. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday approved themeasurel backed bythe eelk hunting ranches.Elk at fenced hunting ranches are managed similar to livestock by the Agriculture Department. Tthe industry for many years was costing the state more to regulate than it was payin, starting with a 2006 elk escape in eastern Idahon. Fees were bumped up in 2014 and now there’s a $15,000 surplus. The Agriculture Department wants a $50,000 to $100,000 surplus in case of aotherrelk escape or a disease outbrea..

ELK HERD-TRAIN

Several elk hit by train in southeastern Idaho

DINGLE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials say 11 elk were killed in a collision with a train in rural Bear Lake County on Sunday. Two elk were badly injured and had to be put down by the Fish and Game officers who responded to the scene. Officials say the salvageable meat was distributed to members of the community. Earlier this month about 64 pronghorn died after a collision with a train north of Hamer in eastern Idaho.