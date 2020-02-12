Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Commissioner: Officials overzealous in Iranian border stops

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan says agency officials in Washington state were “a little overzealous” last month when they detained Iranian and Iranian-American travelers at the U.S.-Canada border. As many as 200 people of Iranian descent were held up for as long as 12 hours as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington state the weekend of Jan. 5-6, following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Morgan said Tuesday the agency does not target people based on nationality, but “in that one instance, leadership just got a little overzealous.”

Seattle councilwoman charged over work toward ‘Amazon tax’

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s elections watchdog has charged a city councilwoman with violating the law by using her office to promote a potential ballot measure that would tax Amazon and other large companies to pay for things like affordable housing. The Seattle Times reports the charges against Kshama Sawant were filed Monday. In a statement Tuesday, Sawant described the matter as a misunderstanding and said her office has changed its operations to ensure compliance moving ahead. The socialist won a third term in November following efforts by Amazon and other business interests to oust her.

Many winter residential evictions banned in pricey Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has banned many residential evictions during the city’s coldest and wettest months of December, January and February. The Seattle City Council unanimously approved the ban Monday night but decided against enacting it for the months of November and March,. Supporters have said the ban was needed to combat homelessness and to prevent people who are down on their luck from being forced outside during bad weather in a city where rents are sky-high. Critics argued the ban will hurt landlords and said the city should reduce evictions by connecting needy tenants with rent assistance.

Epilepsy treatment side effect: New insights about the brain

SEATTLE (AP) — People with epilepsy are contributing in surprising ways to research into the brain. When they need surgery, scientists get a chance to get a peek inside. Some patients donate lumps of brain tissue that’s removed in the course of surgery. It can be studied in labs while still alive. Other patients participate in experiments that show how brain circuits handle certain tasks. Their neuronal activity is monitored by sensors that were surgically implanted to find the origin of their seizures. The participating patients say they’re glad to help illuminate the inner workings of a most mysterious organ.

Critics decry proposed cuts in Hanford nuclear cleanup plan

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Advocates for cleaning up a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state are outraged that the Trump administration is proposing a $700 million budget cut next year. The proposal released Monday by President Donald Trump called for cutting the annual Hanford cleanup budget from about $2.5 billion to about $1.8 billion. Such a budget cut is almost certain to delay the cleanup, which is on a legally-enforced schedule. The Hanford Nuclear Reservation, located near Richland, Washington, was created as part of the Manhattan Project during World War II as the nation raced to create nuclear weapons.

Man to plead guilty to helping suspect in deputy shooting

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of aiding the escape of the suspected shooter of a southwest Washington deputy is set to change his plea to guilty. The Daily News reports Matthew Veatch’s pending plea would leave one person facing charges stemming from the shooting, which killed 29-year-old Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosieron in April. Veatch would be the second of three people to take a plea deal with prosecutors over charges of aiding Brian Butts’ attempts at escaping. Police say Butts shot DeRosier, who had responded to check on a disabled motor home in Kalama. Police shot and killed Butts on April 14 after a manhunt.

City settles lawsuit for $185K but faces more complaints

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state city has closed one of the lawsuits filed against it by reaching a settlement with two former city employees. The Yakima Herald reports Wapato agreed in January to pay $185,000 to former employees Robin Cordova and Cindy Goodin. The women alleged wrongful termination and harassment. The city still faces at least seven lawsuits filed based on actions under former City Administrator Juan Orozco, Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa and the previous city council. A criminal investigation into city affairs regarding Orozco continues. A state auditor’s report listed eight findings of egregious, negligent mismanagement under Orozco.

Agency to collect intended tax after typo in ballot measure

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sided with a Washington state agency over a typographical error in a levy ballot measure confirming the agency can collect its intended property tax to pay for emergency dispatching services. The Daily News reports that the measure by Columbia 911 asked voters to approve 0.29 cents for every $1,000 assessed value instead of the intended 29 cents for every $1,000. Officials say the typo would mean the annual tax on a $200,000 home would be 58 cents instead of $58. Court officials say the typo appeared on a previous ballot. A county judge ruled that Columbia 911 could collect its intended rate.

Police: Woman killed during Lakewood robbery

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was shot and killed inside her Lakewood, Washington, apartment Tuesday morning during a robbery and police are still searching for two gunmen suspected in the crime. KOMO reports officers were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. after receiving a report from the victim’s father that his daughter had just been shot during a robbery inside the apartment. Medics and police arrived to find a 36-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Police said both gunmen ran off after the shooting and stealing electronics from the home. Investigators are still looking into whether there was a connection between the victims and shooters.

Psychiatric hospital patient dies, another hospitalized

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — State health officials said one patient died and another was hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in the room they shared at Western State Hospital. The two were found during a routine check at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, said a spokesman for the Department of Social and Health Services. Officials said they would conducte an internal review to determin what happened. Lakewood police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner were notified. e