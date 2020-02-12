No. 17 Oregon looks for home win vs No. 16 Colorado

AP - Oregon-Northwest

No. 16 Colorado (19-5, 9-3) vs. No. 17 Oregon (18-6, 7-4)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oregon looks for its fifth straight win over No. 16 Colorado at Matthew Knight Arena. The last victory for the Buffaloes at Oregon was a 48-47 win on Feb. 7, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pritchard has had his hand in 57 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 83.4 points while giving up 65.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Buffaloes have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Oregon has 37 assists on 70 field goals (52.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Colorado has assists on 42 of 71 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

