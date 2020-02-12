AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 8:00 AM NARC National Conference of Regions concludes – NARC National Conference of Regions concludes with Congressional Breakfast, featuring Republican Rep. Rodney Davis and Democratic Reps. Ben McAdams, Earl Blumenauer and Chris Pappas

Location: HC-8, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.narc.org, https://twitter.com/narcregions

Contacts: Eli Spang, NARC communications, eli.spang@narc.org, 1 202 618 6363

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 12:30 PM Oregon Health Authority Sustainable Health Care Cost Growth Target Implementation Committee meeting

Location: Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Annaliese Dolph, Oregon Health Authority, annaliese.dolph@dhsoha.state.or.us

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1:30 PM Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement program public focus group meeting

Location: 1300 NW Wall St, Bend, OR

Weblinks: http://www.dcda.us

Contacts: Jessica Chandler, DCDA, Jessica.chandler@dcda.us, 1 541 385 1717

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Tracy’s Kids 17th Annual Red Carpet Movie Event, with Second Lady Karen Pence – Tracy’s Kids holds 17th annual Red Carpet Movie Event a fundraising gala, with guests walking a red carpet before watching a choice of films, including several of this year’s Oscar’s best picture nominees. Second Lady Karen Pence presents the Tracy’s Kids 2020 Courage Award to Gayle Wicker, with other attendees including Democrats Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Patrick Leahy, Krysten Sinema, Tim Kaine, Doug Jones, Sheldon Whitehouse, Ben Cardin, and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Ted Deutch and Debbie Dingell, and Republicans Sen. Pat Toomey, and Reps. Greg Walden, Fred Upton, Bill Johnson, and Doug Collins

Location: Lucky Strike Washington DC, 701 7th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.tracyskids.org

Contacts: Tracy Councill, Tracy’s Kids program director, tracy@tracyskids.org, 1 301 335 1811; Susan O’Neill & Associates (for Tracy’s Kids), tracyskids@oneillevent.com, 1 301 320 8232;

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Saturday, Feb. 15 Organic Seed Growers Conference

Location: LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St, Corvallis, OR

Weblinks: https://seedalliance.org/

Contacts: Cathleen McCluskey, Organic Seed Alliance, cathleen@seedalliance.org, 1 360 472 0247

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 6:30 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Beaumont Middle School, 4043 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Blake Shelton begins North American tour – Blake Shelton begins ‘Friends and Heroes’ tour, with support from Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins

Location: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/BlakeShelton

Contacts: Wes Vause, Warner Music Nashville, wes.vause@wmg.com, 1 615 214 1500; Scott Adkins, Adkins Publicity, scott@adkinspublicity.com;

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Oregon Admission Day – Oregon Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Oregon becoming the 33rd U.S. state

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Paul Reubens begins ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary tour – ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary North American tour begins, featuring a screening of Tim Burton’s 1985 adventure comedy film followed by a discussion about the making of the film with co-writer and star Paul Reubens. Based on the character originated in the HBO special ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show’, the film follows Pee-wee’s nationwide search for his stolen bicycle. The film was followed by an Emmy-award winning TV series ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and two feature film sequels

Location: Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.livenation.com, https://twitter.com/livenation

Contacts: Emily Bender, Live Nation, emilybender@livenation.com