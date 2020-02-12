Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM SIDEWALK ORDINANCE

SALEM, Ore. — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is debating an ordinance that would bar people from sitting and sleeping on city sidewalks. SENT: 280 words.

FORESTRY BUDGET

SALEM, Ore. — Officials at the Oregon Department of Forestry say just seven months into the state’s two-year budget cycle they’ve spent most of the money lawmakers approved for the entire biennium and now need an emergency cash infusion. SENT: 400 words.

SPORTS BETTING

SEATTLE — The chance to bet on sporting events is a step closer to reality in Washington state after a House appropriations committee approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to offer such bets. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF:

—REVENUE FORECAST: Forecast shows increased revenue for Oregon

—WASHINGTON SHOOTING-VANCOUVER: Man accused in triple shooting at Vancouver apartments for seniors has died.

—ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED: Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting.

