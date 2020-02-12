Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 7:33 p.m.

OREGON TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

SALEM, Ore. — A school district near the Oregon state capital can allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their birth gender, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesdays. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 240 words.

SALEM SIDEWALK ORDINANCE

SALEM, Ore. — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is debating an ordinance that would bar people from sitting and sleeping on city sidewalks. SENT: 280 words.

FORESTRY BUDGET

SALEM, Ore. — Officials at the Oregon Department of Forestry say just seven months into the state’s two-year budget cycle they’ve spent most of the money lawmakers approved for the entire biennium and now need an emergency cash infusion. SENT: 400 words.

POLICE RACISM INVESTIGATION

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a review of the wrongful arrest case of Portland resident Michael Fesser by West Linn police to determine if officers involved committed crimes in the county and whether action should be taken to avoid putting future cases in jeopardy. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS BETTING

SEATTLE — The chance to bet on sporting events is a step closer to reality in Washington state after a House appropriations committee approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to offer such bets. SENT: 350 words.

SPORTS

SOC US WOMEN EQUAL PAY

NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

BKC—T25 PAYTON’s PLACE

EUGENE, Ore. — After Oregon’s run to the Sweet 16 last season, guard Payton Pritchard explored going pro. It certainly wasn’t a futile exercise. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—STATE CUSTODY INFANT DEATH: Officials: Baby’s dies in state care, investigation underway.

—ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES: Court: Clarno wrongly rejected environmental initiatives.

—REVENUE FORECAST: Forecast shows increased revenue for Oregon

—WASHINGTON SHOOTING-VANCOUVER: Man accused in triple shooting at Vancouver apartments for seniors has died.

—ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED: Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting.

The AP-Portland, Ore.