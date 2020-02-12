Pacific looks to extend streak vs Portland

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Portland (9-17, 1-10) vs. Pacific (19-8, 7-4)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. In its last six wins against the Pilots, Pacific has won by an average of 8 points. Portland’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 80-76 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp, Justin Moore and Gary Chivichyan have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Tigers scoring this season, though that trio’s production has fallen to 36 percent over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah White has connected on 35.1 percent of the 111 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Portland is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 60 or fewer points, and 4-17 when opposing teams exceed 60 points. Pacific is 16-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 3-8 whenever teams score more than 66 on the Tigers.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is ranked first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.6 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11 offensive boards per game.

