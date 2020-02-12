WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPORTS BETTING

SEATTLE — The chance to bet on sporting events is a step closer to reality in Washington state after a House appropriations committee approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to offer such bets. SENT: 380 words.

WASHINGTON STATE-AUDIT

PULLMAN, Wash. — Some employees of Washington State University were responsible for the misappropriation of thousands of dollars between 2014 and 2019. SENT: 200 words.

SALEM-SIDEWALK ORDINANCE

SALEM, Ore. — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is debating an ordinance that would bar people from sitting and sleeping on city sidewalks. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF:

—HAIR DISCRIMINATION: House approves ban on race-based hairstyle discrimination.

—DRIVER SHOT: A man was shot while driving on a Seattle street.

—WIFE SLAIN: Sheriff’s deputy who killed wife returning to Spokane.

-SPOKANE HOME SALES: Housing market in Spokane County remains strong.

—WOMAN ASSAULTED: Washington state man gets 11 years for attacking mother.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting.

—ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED: Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage.