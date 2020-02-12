WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON STATE-AUDIT

PULLMAN, Wash. — Some employees of Washington State University were responsible for the misappropriation of thousands of dollars between 2014 and 2019. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting.

—ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED: Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage.