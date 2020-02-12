WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4 p.m.

CAR TAB INITIATIVE

SEATTLE — A King County Superior Court judge on Wednesday rejected most of a legal challenge to Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976, a measure that would steeply discount the price of car registrations while gutting transportation budgets across the state. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

BUSINESS TAX-HOUSING

SEATTLE — Seattle city councilmember Kshama Sawant on Wednesday unveiled details of her tax proposal on large businesses that she says would raise $300 million to build thousands of new homes in Seattle and retrofit existing homes. SENT: 260 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS BETTING

SEATTLE — The chance to bet on sporting events is a step closer to reality in Washington state after a House appropriations committee approved a bill allowing tribal casinos to offer such bets. SENT: 380 words.

WASHINGTON STATE-AUDIT

PULLMAN, Wash. — Some employees of Washington State University were responsible for the misappropriation of thousands of dollars between 2014 and 2019. SENT: 200 words.

SALEM-SIDEWALK ORDINANCE

SALEM, Ore. — The City Council in Salem, Oregon, is debating an ordinance that would bar people from sitting and sleeping on city sidewalks. SENT: 290 words.

BOEING VIRUS

Boeing sold no new airline jets in January, and now the company is worried that the virus outbreak in China could hurt airplane deliveries in the first quarter. By David Koenig. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC—UW WOMEN-EQUAL PAY

NEW YORK — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 480 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—FENTANYL DEATHS: Concerns raised amid 3 overdose deaths in Washington state.

—WASHINGTON SHOOTING-VANCOUVER: Man accused in triple shooting at senior apartments dies.

—HAIR DISCRIMINATION: House approves ban on race-based hairstyle discrimination. With AP photos.

—DRIVER SHOT: A man was shot while driving on a Seattle street.

—WIFE SLAIN: Sheriff’s deputy who killed wife returning to Spokane.

-SPOKANE HOME SALES: Housing market in Spokane County remains strong.

—WOMAN ASSAULTED: Washington state man gets 11 years for attacking mother.

—FATAL SHOOTING SENTENCE: Vancouver man sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting.

—ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED: Ecola State Park in Oregon closed because of slide damage.