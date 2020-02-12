AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 1:00 PM King County Council meetings – King County Council meetings, including a Mobility and Environment Committee meeting on an income-based fare program for Metro (1:00 PM PST) and a Regional Policy Committee meeting on the Mental Illness and Drug Dependency annual report (3:00 PM PST)

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 7:00 PM Science on Tap Vancouver event on the science of friendship – Science on Tap Vancouver hosts journalist Lydia Denworth, who talks about the science of friendship and its biological, psychological, and evolutionary foundations

Location: Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: https://viaproductions.org/

Contacts: Amber Peoples, Via Productions, amber@viaproductions.org, 1 503 757 2182

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Opening night for new produciton of Lucy Kirkwood’s ‘The Children’ – ‘The Children’, opening night for Seattle Rep’s production of the Tony-nominated drama by Lucy Kirkwood, following two retired nuclear physicists who live a peaceful existence in a cottage on the British coast, until the world around them is crippled by an environmental disaster, directed by Tim Bond

Location: Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattlerep.org/, https://twitter.com/seattlerep

Contacts: Michelle Sanders, Michelle Sanders Communications, michelle@michellesanderspr.com, 1 206 595 1151

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Wednesday, Feb. 12 Avalara Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, themed ‘Envisioning Tomorrow’s Earth’

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://meetings.aaas.org/, https://twitter.com/AAASMeetings, #AAASmtg

Contacts: Anne Hoy, AAAS, ahoy@aaas.org, 1 202 326 6696

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Opening night for world premiere of fantasy musical ‘Bliss’ – ‘Bliss’, opening night for the world premiere of a new fantasy musical and modern take on the classic fairytale, following four princesses as they sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively. Starring Mario Cantone

Location: The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.5thavenue.org/, https://twitter.com/5thAveTheatre

Contacts: Bridget Summers, The 5th Avenue Theatre press, bsummers@5thavenue.org, 1 206 625 1418 x 274; Bridget Morgan , The 5th Avenue Theatre, bmorgan@5thavenue.org , 1 206 625 1418 ;

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Alaska Air Group Inc: Q4 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=109361&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/alaskaair

Contacts: Lavanya Sareen , Alaska Air Group Investor Relations, lavanya.sareen@alaskaair.com, 1 877 2821168