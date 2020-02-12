Washington looks to end streak vs USC

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington (12-12, 2-9) vs. Southern California (17-7, 6-5)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks to extend Washington’s conference losing streak to seven games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 64-56 on Jan. 16. Southern California lost 66-64 to Arizona State on Saturday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have combined to account for 54 percent of Southern California’s scoring this season. For Washington, Isaiah Stewart, Nahziah Carter, Jaden McDaniels and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 68 percent of all Washington scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.OFFENSE FROM ONYEKA: In 24 appearances this season, Southern California’s Okongwu has shot 60.9 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Washington’s McDaniels has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 31.8 percent of them, and is 5 for 17 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: Washington has lost its last five road games, scoring 61.6 points, while allowing 68.8 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Washington has held opposing teams to 37.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Huskies have allowed 39.3 percent from the field over their six-game losing streak, however.

