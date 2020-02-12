Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Century 79, Glencoe 63
Columbia Christian 73, Faith Bible 20
Dufur 77, Condon/Wheeler 43
Gaston 58, Vernonia 48
Knappa 74, Nestucca 38
La Salle 60, Putnam 43
Life Christian 43, Ione/Arlington 30
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 75, Parkrose 72
Newberg 63, Forest Grove 52
Portland Christian 63, Mannahouse Christian 50
Scio 46, Molalla 34
Sherwood 112, McMinnville 27
St. Helens 42, Scappoose 41
Wilsonville 73, Hillsboro 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dufur 56, Condon/Wheeler 35
Faith Bible 56, Columbia Christian 30
Forest Grove 51, Newberg 43
Glencoe 55, Century 40
Grant 62, Madison 43
Knappa 40, Nestucca 27
La Salle 82, Putnam 30
McMinnville 44, Sherwood 30
Portland Christian 36, Mannahouse Christian 27
St. Helens 47, Scappoose 34
Vernonia 58, Gaston 17
Wilsonville 52, Hillsboro 47
___
