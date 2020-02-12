Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Century 79, Glencoe 63

Columbia Christian 73, Faith Bible 20

Dufur 77, Condon/Wheeler 43

Gaston 58, Vernonia 48

Knappa 74, Nestucca 38

La Salle 60, Putnam 43

Life Christian 43, Ione/Arlington 30

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 75, Parkrose 72

Newberg 63, Forest Grove 52

Portland Christian 63, Mannahouse Christian 50

Scio 46, Molalla 34

Sherwood 112, McMinnville 27

St. Helens 42, Scappoose 41

Wilsonville 73, Hillsboro 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dufur 56, Condon/Wheeler 35

Faith Bible 56, Columbia Christian 30

Forest Grove 51, Newberg 43

Glencoe 55, Century 40

Grant 62, Madison 43

Knappa 40, Nestucca 27

La Salle 82, Putnam 30

McMinnville 44, Sherwood 30

Portland Christian 36, Mannahouse Christian 27

St. Helens 47, Scappoose 34

Vernonia 58, Gaston 17

Wilsonville 52, Hillsboro 47

