Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a school district near the Oregon state capital can allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their birth. Some parents and students at a high school in Dallas, Oregon, had filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying the policy caused embarrassment and stress. A lower court had previously ruled the school policy was permissible. That decision was affirmed Wednesday by the the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon child welfare officials have confirmed that a 4-month-old infant died in the state’s custody Sunday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Department of Human Services disclosed the baby’s death Tuesday, under a 2019 transparency law that requires state leaders to tell the public when a child on their radar dies by possible abuse or neglect. The agency did not provide specific information about the baby’s death, such as how or where the baby died. The agency said police are investigating the circumstances. Department of Human Services spokesman Jake Sunderland says case workers are still collecting information. He said although DHS was the baby’s legal guardian, the baby was not in general foster care.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that Secretary of State Bev Clarno improperly rejected three proposed ballot measures dealing with environmental protections last year. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the three-judge panel on Wednesday concluded Clarno misinterpreted state law when she tossed the proposals. At issue were three initiative petitions that proposed new policies for forest management in the state. Clarno rejected the measures in September, finding they did not meet a constitutional requirement that ballot measures deal with a single subject. In a statement she said she was disappointed in the ruling and considering her options.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote says the District Attorney’s Office will conduct a review of the wrongful arrest case of Portland resident Michael Fesser by West Linn police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the county prosecutor’s office will look for any crimes committed in the county and also will determine if credibility concerns raised in the case about officers should trigger a so-called Brady notice, an obligation under the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brady v. Maryland that requires prosecutors to disclose to defense lawyers any material that could impeach the credibility of a government witness. West Linn recently agreed to pay Fesser $600,000 to settle his related federal civil lawsuit.