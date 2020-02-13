Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A King County Superior Court judge has rejected most of a legal challenge to Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976, but the measure remains on hold pending further arguments. Judge Marshall Ferguson on Wednesday said King County and a coalition of Washington cities had failed to show the $30 car tab measure was unconstitutional. However, the judge reserved ruling on two issues: whether the initiative impairs the contracting authority of the city of Burien, and on whether a requirement that car valuations be based on Kelley Blue Book values illegally favors a private company. Officials say the measure would gut transportation budgets.

SEATTLE (AP) — A nearly 6-month-old baby has died after contracting an Aspergillus mold infection at Seattle’s Children’s hospital. The Seattle Times reports Beth Hutt died early Wednesday. Her parents, Katie and Micah Hutt, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they were very grateful to the team that watched over their daughter. Beth was born in August with a heart condition and was rushed to Seattle Children’s. At some point at Seattle Children’s, Beth contracted an infection in her heart from the Aspergillus mold, a recurring problem that has sickened patients at the hospital. Beth’s family is involved in a class-action lawsuit against Children’s, filed on behalf of the families of patients who have been sickened from the mold.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle city councilmember Kshama Sawant has unveiled details of her business tax proposal that she says would raise $300 million to build thousands of new homes in Seattle and retrofit existing homes. The proposal would impose a payroll tax of 1.7% on the largest 3% of Seattle corporations, as measured by payroll in the city. Sawant estimates that the 825 biggest companies in Seattle including Amazon would pay the tax. She says the remaining 97% of companies would pay no tax under the proposal. Nonprofit organizations, public employers and grocery stores also would be exempt.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has passed a measure that would ban race-based discrimination against hair texture and hairstyles. The measure passed on a bipartisan 87-10 vote Wednesday and heads to the Senate for consideration. If passed by the Senate and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, Washington would join three other states with such a ban: California, New York and New Jersey. The bill amends the Washington Law Against Discrimination so that the term “race” includes traits historically associated or perceived to be associated with race, including hairstyles like afros, braids, locks and twists.