Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies went into the All-Star break with a 111-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each. Valanciunas added 18 rebounds. Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won its second straight and 15th in the last 19 games. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 23 points, and Damian Lillard added 20 despite shooting 7 of 19 from the field before leaving with 3:22 left with a right groin injury.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard considered making the jump to the NBA last season but decided to wrap up his career at Oregon. He has now set several career records for the Ducks but he says he’s still got some work to do. Pritchard wants to help the Ducks build on the success they had in going to the Sweet 16 last season. No. 17 Oregon faces a big test Thursday against No. 16 Colorado.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Taijuan Walker returned to the Seattle Mariners, agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract that includes $500,000 each in performance and roster bonuses. The 27-year-old was selected by Seattle with the 43rd overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft and went 22-22 with a 4.18 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-16. He was traded to Arizona in November 2016 and went 9-9 with a 3.46 ERA for the Diamondbacks from 2017-19. Walker had Tommy John surgery in April 2018. He returned to the major leagues on the final day of last season and became a free agent in December when Arizona declined to offer him a contract.