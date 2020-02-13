AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 13.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 6:30 PM Portland Mayor Wheeler holds community conversation on homelessness – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a community conversation on homelessness, discussing how the city is addressing housing instability while inviting community members to share their priorities for improvements and budget decisions

Location: Beaumont Middle School, 4043 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Friday, Feb. 14 Bureau of Land Management Steens Mountain Advisory Council subcommittee meeting

Location: Hampton Inn & Suites Bend, 730 SW Columbia St, Bend, OR

Weblinks: http://www.blm.gov, https://twitter.com/BLMNational

Contacts: Tara Thissel, Bureau of Land Management, tthissell@blm.gov, 1 541 573 4400

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 13 Blake Shelton begins North American tour – Blake Shelton begins ‘Friends and Heroes’ tour, with support from Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Trace Adkins

Location: Moda Center, 1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/BlakeShelton

Contacts: Wes Vause, Warner Music Nashville, wes.vause@wmg.com, 1 615 214 1500; Scott Adkins, Adkins Publicity, scott@adkinspublicity.com;

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Oregon Admission Day – Oregon Admission Day, celebrating anniversary of Oregon becoming the 33rd U.S. state

——————–

Friday, Feb. 14 Paul Reubens begins ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary tour – ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ 35th anniversary North American tour begins, featuring a screening of Tim Burton’s 1985 adventure comedy film followed by a discussion about the making of the film with co-writer and star Paul Reubens. Based on the character originated in the HBO special ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show’, the film follows Pee-wee’s nationwide search for his stolen bicycle. The film was followed by an Emmy-award winning TV series ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and two feature film sequels

Location: Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.livenation.com, https://twitter.com/livenation

Contacts: Emily Bender, Live Nation, emilybender@livenation.com