Oregon Digest Advisory

UBER DRIVER-RAPE CHARGE

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Uber driver in southern Oregon has been charged with locking a passenger inside his car and raping her. SENT: 220 words.

VOTING APP VULNERABILITIES

CHARLESTON, W.Va — An internet voting app that has been used in pilots in West Virginia, Denver, Oregon and Utah has vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to change a person’s vote without detection, according to researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. By Anthony Izaguirre. SENT: 430 words.

WORKER DEATH FINES

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined two companies for safety violations that led to the deaths of two workers at a Portland area music festival. SENT: 250 words.

SPORTS

BKN—ALL STAR BOOKER

CHICAGO — Devin Booker is finally headed to his first NBA All-Star Game. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—AMTRAK DERAILMENT VERDICT: $10M verdict for man injured in Amtrak derailment.

—FATAL FIRE LAWSUIT: Parents of Portland man who died in fire file $6M suit.

