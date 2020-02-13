Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:03 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1 District 5-6=

First Round=

Butte County 56, Challis 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte County 55, Valley 28

Class 1AD1 District 2=

Regional Play In=

Genesee 65, Wallace 39

Class 2A District 3=

Third Place=

New Plymouth 47, Nampa Christian 44, OT

Class 3A District 3=

Second Place=

Fruitland 60, Weiser 42

Class 3A District 5-6=

Regional Play In=

Teton 45, Marsh Valley 36

Class 4A District 3=

Consolation=

Kuna 47, Bishop Kelly 40

Class 4A District 4-5=

Championship=

Century 52, Burley 31

Third Place=

Preston 66, Jerome 60

Class 4A District 6=

Championship=

Bonneville 60, Blackfoot 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply