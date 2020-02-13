Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1 District 5-6=
First Round=
Butte County 56, Challis 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte County 55, Valley 28
Class 1AD1 District 2=
Regional Play In=
Genesee 65, Wallace 39
Class 2A District 3=
Third Place=
New Plymouth 47, Nampa Christian 44, OT
Class 3A District 3=
Second Place=
Fruitland 60, Weiser 42
Class 3A District 5-6=
Regional Play In=
Teton 45, Marsh Valley 36
Class 4A District 3=
Consolation=
Kuna 47, Bishop Kelly 40
Class 4A District 4-5=
Championship=
Century 52, Burley 31
Third Place=
Preston 66, Jerome 60
Class 4A District 6=
Championship=
Bonneville 60, Blackfoot 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
