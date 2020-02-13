Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:47 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Inglemoor 58, Mount Vernon 48

King’s Way Christian School 40, Tenino 32

Pomeroy 56, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 33

1A District 1=

Consolation=

Meridian 71, Nooksack Valley 47

1B SeaTac=

Fifth Place=

Puget Sound Adventist 55, Northwest Yeshiva 50

Third Place=

Evergreen Lutheran 72, Tacoma Baptist 57

2A District 1/2=

First Round=

Anacortes 66, Sedro-Woolley 55

Blaine 65, Sehome 53

Cedarcrest 55, Archbishop Murphy 43

2A District 3=

First Round=

Franklin Pierce 69, Olympic 49

Port Angeles 62, Fife 50

2B District 4=

First Round=

Ilwaco 55, Adna 48

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 53, Wahkiakum 51

2B District 5=

Consolation=

Liberty Christian 52, Tri-Cities Prep 47

2B District 7=

Quarterfinal=

Colfax 72, Kettle Falls 57

Liberty (Spangle) 63, Davenport 61

St. George’s 75, Wilbur-Creston 45

3A District 1=

Play-In=

Arlington 63, Ferndale 61

3A District 3=

First Round=

Mount Tahoma 66, Kelso 46

Peninsula 54, Central Kitsap 52

Prairie 76, Timberline 52

3A KingCo=

Second Place=

Bellevue 50, Interlake 40

3A Metro Championship=

Fifth Place=

Rainier Beach 62, West Seattle 43

4A Wes-King=

First Round=

Redmond 75, Lake Stevens 57

Woodinville 53, Kamiak 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Franklin 46, Seattle Prep 41

Pateros 66, Easton 51

1A District 3=

Play-In=

Bellevue Christian 52, Port Townsend 36

1A District 4=

Play-In=

Montesano 60, Stevenson 26

2B District 6=

Play-In=

Brewster 65, Bridgeport 36

Lake Roosevelt 54, Tonasket 27

2B District 7=

Quarterfinal=

Davenport 39, Reardan 29

Kettle Falls 47, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 46

Liberty (Spangle) 69, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 46

3A District 2 Qualifier=

Seventh Place=

Blanchet 47, Lakeside (Seattle) 40

4A WC/SW=

First Round=

Bellarmine Prep 50, Auburn 40

Decatur 49, Curtis 46

Rogers (Puyallup) 53, Camas 38

Skyview 58, Auburn Mountainview 41

Union 57, Tahoma 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

