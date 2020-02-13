Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 71, Harper 16
Crook County 67, The Dalles 51
Delphian High School 54, Gervais 44
Kennedy 49, Rainier 48
Mohawk 63, Crow 39
Mountain View 70, West Salem 49
Nixyaawii 76, Imbler 38
Perrydale 86, Willamette Valley Christian 31
Portland Adventist 79, De La Salle 71
Riverdale 64, Westside Christian 57
Triangle Lake 55, McKenzie 26
Trinity Lutheran 62, Hosanna Christian 34
Western Christian High School 67, Culver 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 47, Harper 31
Baker 41, Vale 28
Colton 38, Chemawa 30
Eddyville 58, Alsea 33
Hosanna Christian 36, Trinity Lutheran 17
Irrigon 51, Umatilla 48
Kennedy 53, Rainier 27
La Grande 53, Jordan Valley 28
Livingstone 36, Jewell 17
Mapleton 30, Siletz Valley Early College 27
Mohawk 49, Crow 13
Nixyaawii 44, Imbler 22
Perrydale 41, Willamette Valley Christian 15
Santiam 54, Sheridan 28
South Medford 63, South Eugene 49
Triangle Lake 67, McKenzie 18
Western Christian High School 51, Culver 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/