AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
today at 9:51 pm
Published 9:28 pm

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 71, Harper 16

Crook County 67, The Dalles 51

Delphian High School 54, Gervais 44

Kennedy 49, Rainier 48

Mohawk 63, Crow 39

Mountain View 70, West Salem 49

Nixyaawii 76, Imbler 38

Perrydale 86, Willamette Valley Christian 31

Portland Adventist 79, De La Salle 71

Riverdale 64, Westside Christian 57

Triangle Lake 55, McKenzie 26

Trinity Lutheran 62, Hosanna Christian 34

Western Christian High School 67, Culver 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 47, Harper 31

Baker 41, Vale 28

Colton 38, Chemawa 30

Eddyville 58, Alsea 33

Hosanna Christian 36, Trinity Lutheran 17

Irrigon 51, Umatilla 48

Kennedy 53, Rainier 27

La Grande 53, Jordan Valley 28

Livingstone 36, Jewell 17

Mapleton 30, Siletz Valley Early College 27

Mohawk 49, Crow 13

Nixyaawii 44, Imbler 22

Perrydale 41, Willamette Valley Christian 15

Santiam 54, Sheridan 28

South Medford 63, South Eugene 49

Triangle Lake 67, McKenzie 18

Western Christian High School 51, Culver 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

