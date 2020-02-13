WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:10 p.m.

TRANSIT FUNDING

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday upheld vehicle registration tax increases in the Puget Sound area, a decision that preserves billions of dollars in voter-approved money earmarked for light trail and other projects. SENT: 470 words. AP Photos.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-ALASKA AIRLINES

DALLAS — American Airlines and Alaska Airlines say they will cooperate more closely on West Coast service, including new American flights from Seattle to India’s technology hub in Bangalore. By David Koenig. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos.

MCCLATCHY-BANKRUPTCY

The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers nationwide is filing for bankruptcy protection. McClatchy said Thursday it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11. By Michelle Chapman and Tali Arbel. SENT: 950 words. AP Photos.

STEELHEAD FARM-LAWSUIT

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Four nonprofits filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday against the state Department of Fish & Wildlife for issuing a permit for steelhead farms in the marine waters of Skagit and Kitsap counties. SENT: 260 words.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-HUAWEI

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. By Eric Tucker. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

SPACE SNOWMAN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA’s space snowman is revealing fresh secrets from its home far beyond Pluto. By Marcia Dunn. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT – HUAWEI

The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and several subsidiaries, accusing the company in a brazen scheme to steal trade secrets from competitors in America, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 770 words.

SPORTS

BKL-STORM STEWART

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm has re-signed Breanna Stewart. SENT: 210 words. With AP photos.

BBA—MARINERS WALKER

PEORIA, Ariz. — Taijuan Walker wearing Seattle Mariners blue was a familiar sight Thursday, if only for the longtime club staffers at spring training. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

BKC—WASHINGTON STATE-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — UCLA tries to move up in the Pac-12 standings when the Bruins host Washington State. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game start at 8 p.m. PST.

BKC—WASHINGTON-USC

LOS ANGELES — USC returns home looking to snap a three-game losing streak as it faces Washington, who has dropped its last six. The Huskies have won only two Pac-12 games this season, but one of them was against the Trojans. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6 p.m. PST.

BKC—IDAHO-EASTERN WASHINGTON

Idaho plays Eastern Washington at Reese Court. Game start at 7:45 p.m. PST.

BKC—SEATTLE-NEW MEXICO STATE

Seattle plays New Mexico State at Pan American Center. Game start at 6:45 p.m. PST.

IN BRIEF:

—BUDGET VOLCANO DEBRIS CONTROL: Federal budget does not fund Mt. St. Helens volcano debris dam, monitoring.

—SALMON HATCHERIES RAIN DAMAGE: Washington state salmon hatcheries damaged by heavy rains.

—ALLERGY RECALL-CHOCOLATE BARS: Chocolate bars that may contain milk being recalled.

—ELECTION 2020-PRESIDENTIAL FUNDRAISING: Sanders tops in Washington fundraising among Democrats.

—AMTRAK DERAILMENT: $10M verdict for man injured in Amtrak derailment.

—FIVE KILLED: Murder charges filed regarding 5 deaths near White Swan.

—DETENTION CENTER-LEGISLATURE: Lawmakers pass bill to limit immigration detention center.

—LUGGAGE FIRE-SEATAC: Man steals luggage, sets it on fire in Seattle airport.