WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AMERICAN AIRLINES-ALASKA AIRLINES

DALLAS — American Airlines and Alaska Airlines say they will cooperate more closely on West Coast service, including new American flights from Seattle to India’s technology hub in Bangalore. By David Koenig. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos.

MCCLATCHY-BANKRUPTCY

The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of other newspapers nationwide is filing for bankruptcy protection. McClatchy said Thursday it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11. By Michelle Chapman. SENT: 680 words. AP Photos.

STEELHEAD FARM-LAWSUIT

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Four nonprofits filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday against the state Department of Fish & Wildlife for issuing a permit for steelhead farms in the marine waters of Skagit and Kitsap counties. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

BKC—WASHINGTON STATE-UCLA

LOS ANGELES — UCLA tries to move up in the Pac-12 standings when the Bruins host Washington State. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game start at 8 p.m. PST.

BKC—WASHINGTON-USC

LOS ANGELES — USC returns home looking to snap a three-game losing streak as it faces Washington, who has dropped its last six. The Huskies have won only two Pac-12 games this season, but one of them was against the Trojans. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6 p.m. PST.

BKC—IDAHO-EASTERN WASHINGTON

Idaho plays Eastern Washington at Reese Court. Game start at 7:45 p.m. PST.

BKC—SEATTLE-NEW MEXICO STATE

Seattle plays New Mexico State at Pan American Center. Game start at 6:45 p.m. PST.

IN BRIEF:

—ELECTION 2020-PRESIDENTIAL FUNDRAISING: Sanders tops in Washington fundraising among Democrats.

—AMTRAK DERAILMENT: $10M verdict for man injured in Amtrak derailment.

—DETENTION CENTER-LEGISLATURE: Lawmakers pass bill to limit immigration detention center.

—LUGGAGE FIRE-SEATAC: Man steals luggage, sets it on fire in Seattle airport.