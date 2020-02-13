AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 13.

Thursday, Feb. 13 12:00 PM Washington Can holds rally to demand legislature expand access to dental care – Washington Can hosts rally in Olympia to urge state lawmakers to pass ‘H.B. 1317’, legislation that would expand access to dental care

Location: Washington State Capitol Building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave SW, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://washingtoncan.org/wordpress/, https://twitter.com/WashingtonCAN

Contacts: Erin Fenner, Washington CAN!, erin@washingtoncan.org, 1 208 891 8357

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16 6th Annual Seattle/King County Clinic – 6th Annual Seattle/King County Clinic, with over 1,000 volunteers providing over $2.5 million in dental, vision and medical services free of charge to people in need

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Deborah Daoust, Seattle Center, Deborah.Daoust@seattle.gov, 1 206 769 0259

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, themed ‘Envisioning Tomorrow’s Earth’

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://meetings.aaas.org/, https://twitter.com/AAASMeetings, #AAASmtg

Contacts: Anne Hoy, AAAS, ahoy@aaas.org, 1 202 326 6696

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 13 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Thursday, Feb. 13 Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2019 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Friday, Feb. 14 Opening night for world premiere of fantasy musical ‘Bliss’ – ‘Bliss’, opening night for the world premiere of a new fantasy musical and modern take on the classic fairytale, following four princesses as they sneak out of their castle and discover an intoxicating world of fancy balls and dreamy princes. Directed by Sheryl Kaller and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tyler Beattie and Emma Lively. Starring Mario Cantone

Location: The 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 5th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.5thavenue.org/, https://twitter.com/5thAveTheatre

Contacts: Bridget Summers, The 5th Avenue Theatre press, bsummers@5thavenue.org, 1 206 625 1418 x 274; Bridget Morgan , The 5th Avenue Theatre, bmorgan@5thavenue.org , 1 206 625 1418 ;

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Feb. 14 Alaska Air Group Inc: Q4 2019 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=109361&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/alaskaair

Contacts: Lavanya Sareen , Alaska Air Group Investor Relations, lavanya.sareen@alaskaair.com, 1 877 2821168

Saturday, Feb. 15 11:00 AM Pete Buttigieg on campaign trail in Washington state and Nevada – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, IN, Mayor Pete Buttigieg campaigns in Washington state and Nevada, holding a fundraising event in Seattle (11:00 AM PST), before attending Clark County, NV, Democratic Party ‘Kick-Off to Caucus’ event, Tropicana Resort, 3801 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas (7:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: https://www.peteforamerica.com/, https://twitter.com/PeteButtigieg

Contacts: Kevin Donohoe, Pete for America New Hampshire media, kevindonohoe@peteforamerica.com, 1 603 531 3998

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdMZRqEZVxNk-HlJSlJ-QAfG4ULzEqeQxmOKzZP1ZnUuSpTUw/viewform (Washington); Judth Whitmer, 2nd Vice Chair of the Clark County Democratic Party at jwhitmer73@gmail.com (Nevada)

Saturday, Feb. 15 2:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 2901 228th St SW, Brier, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605