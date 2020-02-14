Boise State looks for home win vs No. 4 San Diego St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

No. 4 San Diego State (25-0, 14-0) vs. Boise State (17-9, 9-5)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its fourth straight win over No. 4 San Diego State at ExtraMile Arena. The last victory for the Aztecs at Boise State was a 56-53 win on Jan. 16, 2016.

.MIGHTY MALACHI: Malachi Flynn has connected on 37.2 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last nine road games, scoring 75.4 points and allowing 61.1 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has an assist on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) across its past three contests while San Diego State has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout San Diego State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the eighth-best mark in the country. Boise State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.7 percent from the field through 26 games (ranked 271st).

