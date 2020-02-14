EWU looks to sweep Portland St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Eastern Washington (16-8, 9-4) vs. Portland State (12-13, 6-7)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington goes for the season sweep over Portland State after winning the previous matchup in Cheney. The teams last met on Jan. 4, when the Eagles shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Portland State’s shooters to just 38.6 percent on their way to the 71-69 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Holland Woods has averaged 17.3 points and 5.2 assists to lead the way for the Vikings. Matt Hauser is also a key contributor, putting up 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Mason Peatling, who is averaging 16.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jacob Davison has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Vikings are 6-0 when recording at least 19 offensive rebounds and 6-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Eagles are 12-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 4-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Portland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 77.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles seventh among Division I teams. The Portland State defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th overall).

