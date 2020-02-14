Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state audit says pay for the director and other managers of Oregon’s travel bureau is among the highest of any state agency, even though Travel Oregon’s top brass oversee a much smaller staff and budget. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the state paid bureau CEO Todd Davidson $381,000 including a car and cellphone allowance, The Oregon Tourism Commission has since given Davidson a 3% raise. By comparison, the director of the Department of Human Services, who leads Oregon’s largest state agency with roughly 8,600 employees, was paid $200,000 as of June. Davidson agreed with all of the auditors’ recommendations and said the agency is committed to improvement.

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver in southern Oregon has been charged with locking a passenger inside his car and raping her. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Salinas was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse. Records show he remains held in the Jackson County Jail on a $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. An Uber spokesman says the company is cooperating with law enforcement to support their investigation. Police say the Uber driver was supposed to take the woman to the house of an acquaintance, but he never did. Police say her friends used her phone’s location data to find her sobbing in the car.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A father and son were killed Saturday when their car went down an embankment southeast of Springfield. The Register-Guard reports the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon received a report of a vehicle on fire down an embankment between Jasper and Lowell. Police say a neighbor heard the crash and told someone to call 911 while he responded to the area. Police say the neighbor found a man ejected from the car and began life-saving efforts with the assistance of a bystander until firefighters arrived. Tyler Morin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say deputies found Morin’s father, Bradley Morin, of Eugene, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that two companies’ safety violations led to the deaths of two workers at a suburban Portland music festival last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports OSHA issued $31,000 in fines to Pickathon and GuildWorks after Brandon Blackmore and Brad Swet died at the Pickathon Music Festival in a lift accident. Pickathon’s director Zale Schoenborn said Thursday that they are challenging themselves to completely redesign and rethink the festival with safety more at the forefront. GuildWorks said in a statement that the company is taking a step back from events this year to focus on training their employees to be safest they can be.