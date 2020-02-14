Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in the Tacoma Dome Monday night in his first 2020 campaign appearance in Washington state. Sanders is fresh off a win in the New Hampshire primary and visiting Washington ahead of its March 10 presidential primary. State Democrats scrapped the caucuses they previously used _ and which Sanders won in 2016 _ for the primary. Ballots will be mailed to the state’s nearly 4.5 million registered voters on Feb. 21.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — County officials in Washington state say the annual federal budget does not fund a request to raise the height of a dam to stop debris flow from the Mount St. Helens eruption. The Daily News reports President Donald Trump’s annual budget proposal does not include money to raise the Toutle River sediment retaining dam or monitor sediment from the 1980 eruption, which dumped about 3 billion tons of erodible debris in the Toutle Valley. Officials say the fiscal year 2021 budget would mark the sixth consecutive year the federal government has not funded the region’s volcano-related flood control obligations.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state wildlife experts say recent rain has damaged some salmon hatcheries in the Pacific Northwest. KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that flooding inundated some of the facilities, young salmon were swept away and sediment spilled into egg strays killing some of the unborn fish. Experts say the effects of the damage could be experienced for years to come. Hatchery workers on the Nisqually Indian Reservation, in Puyallup and other regions in the state have experienced varying degrees of wet weather effects. Experts say it is likely that wild salmon were affected by the rain too.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has upheld vehicle registration tax increases in the Puget Sound area, a decision that preserves billions of dollars in voter-approved money earmarked for light trail and other projects. Seven people filed the lawsuit to overturn a rate increase by Sound Transit. Voters in 2016 approved the rate hike to fund the Sound Transit 3 expansion project. The lawsuit sought a refund of millions of dollars in car registration fees collected through the increase to help pay for the $54 billion expansion. In a 7 to 2 decision Thursday the high court justices found that the motor vehicle excise tax was constitutional.