Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and No. 17 Oregon came from behind for a 68-60 victory over 16th-ranked Colorado.The Ducks trailed by 12 points early in the second half but went on a 10-0 run in the waning minutes to overtake the Buffaloes. The two teams are tied for the league lead.Richardson also had nine rebounds. Payton Pritchard added 15 points for the Ducks.Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz each had 14 points for Colorado.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Kylor Kelley had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Oregon State to a 70-51 rout of Utah. Kelley was 7 of 10 from the field with five dunks. The Beavers led by 25 points at 68-43 on Kelley’s dunk with 3:42 remaining. Utah never got closer than 15 in the second half after trailing 35-19 at halftime. Branden Carlson lead Utah with 13 points. Timmy Allen, who came into the game averaging 18.3 points, was held to six points. Oregon State has won back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker says he is fully recovered and excited to be back with his original team, the Seattle Mariners. Walker has appeared in only four games since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2018 and a shoulder injury last May. He pitched a scoreless inning in September for Arizona and signed with Seattle this week.

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker is finally headed to his first NBA All-Star Game. The Phoenix guard was tabbed Thursday as the player who will replace injured Portland guard Damian Lillard in the game and Saturday’s 3-point contest. Booker was chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver, who makes the final call on injury replacements to the All-Star rosters. By NBA rule, the replacement player has to come from the same conference as the injured player.