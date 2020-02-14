Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

PIZZUTO-DEATH ROW APPEAL

BOISE — One of Idaho’s death row inmates is nearing the end of his legal appeals, and that could prompt prison officials to prepare for his execution before the end of the year. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 480 words.

ALL STAR DUNK CONTEST-GOODRICH

CHICAGO — More than three decades later, some details of the classic slam dunk contest showdown between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are a bit fuzzy to Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich. One of five judges for the competition, the former Los Angeles Lakers’ great is, however, certain of a few things: His Airness soared to a slightly higher level than the Human Highlight Reel, there was no pressure to crown Jordan the slam dunk king on his home court and the judges were not in cahoots. By Andrew Seligman. SENT: 700 words.

LANDFILL-RADIOACTIVE-WASTE

ARLINGTON, Ore. — A chemical waste landfill near the Columbia River in Oregon accepted hundreds of tons of radioactive fracking waste from North Dakota in violation of Oregon regulations that has alarmed environmental advocates. But the company won’t be fined because state officials believe landfill operators misunderstood state guidelines, authorities said. SENT: 470 words.

ALSO:

FAKE ALASKA TRIPS-SETTLEMENT: Idaho business to pay $100K in case of fake Alaska trips

BIG GAME-RANGE STUDIES: Idaho, other western states to study big game range land