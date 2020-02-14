Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FUGITIVE KILLED-NORTH DAKOTA

Idaho fugitive killed by officers in western North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities in western North Dakota have fatally shot an Idaho fugitive after a standoff. The U.S. Marshals Service says 25-year-old Dakota Lee Chlarson was shot by officers in Dickinson on Thursday after he charged at them with scissors. Chlarson was wanted for an armed robbery in Idaho. Marshals learned that Chlarson could be at a Dickinson apartment. A standoff began when authorities entered the apartment. Attempts to negotiate with Chlarson and use nonlethal devices were unsuccessful, so the Marshals Service says officers were forced to protect themselves when Chlarson charged at them. No officers were hurt.

COMMON CORE STANDARDS

Idaho Senate committee approves school curriculum standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s public school curriculum standards will stay in place for another year after they were adopted by a panel of Idaho senators. The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the standards on Wednesday. The standards are based on Common Core and include benchmarks in English, math and science to describe what students should know after completing each grade. Also Wednesday, the Senate approved a resolution to create a committee to study replacing the standards with something else over the next several months. That proposal still needs House approval to move forward.

BOISE-CORONA VIRUS TESTING

Man who died after China trip tests negative for coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner says an elderly man who was found dead in his home after returning from a trip to China does not appear to have been infected with the new coronavirus, but more testing is being done out of an abundance of caution. The coroner says the body of 71-year-old Frederick Gilbert was found in his Boise home on Sunday. Authorities learned he had returned to Boise on Feb. 5 after traveling to India and China. The coroner says results from advanced testing are expected to take about 10 days.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BAN

Idaho legislative committee advances affirmative action ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill banning affirmative action for state and local governments and public education. The House State Affairs committee passed the bill from Republican Rep. Heather Scott on Wednesday, sending it to the full House floor after hearing several members of the public testify in opposition. Scott says the bill prevents discriminatory and preferential treatment based on race, sex, ethnicity or national origin. ACLU policy director Kathy Griesmyer says that misrepresents the purpose of affirmative action, which is to ensure barriers to equal access to education and employment are removed so all may flourish.

ISU FOOTBALL PLAYERS-LAWSUIT

Idaho State players win settlement in false arrest lawsuit

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A Utah county has agreed to pay more than $10,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by two Idaho State University football players who say they were falsely arrested during a bank robbery investigation. The Standard-Examiner reported Nehemiah McFarlin and Atoatasi Fox will receive $5,100 each in the settlement with Box Elder County. The pair were arrested for a robbery in Idaho in December 2016. The men said they were arrested despite presenting alibis. The lawsuit said police arrested the men based only on a witness statement saying the robber was black and used a white car. Box Elder County attorneys could not be immediately be reached for comment.

AP-US-APPELLATE-COURT-INMATE-GENDER-SURGERY

Appeals court won’t reconsider inmate’s gender surgery case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the first circuit in the nation to order a state to pay for an inmate’s gender confirmation surgery, ruling Monday that a three-judge panel decision from August will stand. The appellate court first ruled in August that the state must give the inmate gender confirmation surgery, agreeing with a federal judge in Idaho that denying the surgery amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. But several judges have expressed concern with the underlying ruling. Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.