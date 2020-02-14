Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRAVEL OREGON-AUDIT

High salaries for Travel Oregon execs called out in audit

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state audit says pay for the director and other managers of Oregon’s travel bureau is among the highest of any state agency, even though Travel Oregon’s top brass oversee a much smaller staff and budget. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the state paid bureau CEO Todd Davidson $381,000 including a car and cellphone allowance, The Oregon Tourism Commission has since given Davidson a 3% raise. By comparison, the director of the Department of Human Services, who leads Oregon’s largest state agency with roughly 8,600 employees, was paid $200,000 as of June. Davidson agreed with all of the auditors’ recommendations and said the agency is committed to improvement.

UBER DRIVER-RAPE CHARGE

Police: Uber driver locked passenger in car, raped her

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Uber driver in southern Oregon has been charged with locking a passenger inside his car and raping her. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Salinas was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse. Records show he remains held in the Jackson County Jail on a $1 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer. An Uber spokesman says the company is cooperating with law enforcement to support their investigation. Police say the Uber driver was supposed to take the woman to the house of an acquaintance, but he never did. Police say her friends used her phone’s location data to find her sobbing in the car.

DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

Father, son killed in vehicle crash near Springfield

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A father and son were killed Saturday when their car went down an embankment southeast of Springfield. The Register-Guard reports the Lane County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon received a report of a vehicle on fire down an embankment between Jasper and Lowell. Police say a neighbor heard the crash and told someone to call 911 while he responded to the area. Police say the neighbor found a man ejected from the car and began life-saving efforts with the assistance of a bystander until firefighters arrived. Tyler Morin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say deputies found Morin’s father, Bradley Morin, of Eugene, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

WORKER DEATH FINES

OSHA fines companies after 2 killed at Oregon festival

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined that two companies’ safety violations led to the deaths of two workers at a suburban Portland music festival last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports OSHA issued $31,000 in fines to Pickathon and GuildWorks after Brandon Blackmore and Brad Swet died at the Pickathon Music Festival in a lift accident. Pickathon’s director Zale Schoenborn said Thursday that they are challenging themselves to completely redesign and rethink the festival with safety more at the forefront. GuildWorks said in a statement that the company is taking a step back from events this year to focus on training their employees to be safest they can be.

AMTRAK DERAILMENT VERDICT

$10M verdict for man injured in Amtrak derailment

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $10 million to a man who was seriously hurt when an Amtrak train derailed between Tacoma and Olympia in 2017. The News Tribune reports Donnell Linton, of Renton, is one of many passengers of Amtrak Cascades 501 who sued Amtrak after the train left the tracks and part of it crashed onto the freeway below. Three died and dozens were injured. Jurors issued the verdict in Linton’s favor Tuesday in in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. An Amtrak spokesperson declined to comment about the decision. Linton and his son were traveling to Oregon to visit Linton’s newborn grandchild when the train derailed Dec. 18, 2017, according to one of his attorneys.

FATAL FIRE LAWSUIT

Parents of Portland man who died in fire file $6M suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a man who died in a fire in Portland have filed a nearly $6 million lawsuit against the apartment owners and the man accused of setting the fire. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Batool and Ali Alhaji have filed a lawsuit over the death of their son, Taher Ali Alhaji, who died July 23, 2017 in a fire police say was set by Ryan Monaco. According to a police affidavit, Monaco had been visiting his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Mercier, who lived with Alhaji and Jason Miller, and set the couch on fire after they got in an argument. Taher Alhaji and Miller both died in the fire. Monaco was indicted on 17 charges and is awaiting trial.

VOTING APP-VULNERABILITIES

MIT: Hackers could alter ballots in widely used voting app

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found serious security concerns in a voting app used in elections in West Virginia, Denver, Oregon and Utah. The report on the Voatz app was released Thursday. It found that attackers could “alter, stop or expose how an individual has voted” and said the app’s voter identification methods pose potential privacy issues. The Boston-based Voatz has disputed the research methods, issuing a statement that said the analysts used an old version of the app and accused them of acting in “bad faith.” The company noted it hasn’t had any reported issues in its counting of less than 600 votes.

OREGON-TRANSGENDER STUDENTS

Appeals court supports Oregon school’s transgender policy

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal appeals court says a school district near the Oregon state capital can allow transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms of the gender they identify with instead of their birth. Some parents and students at a high school in Dallas, Oregon, had filed the lawsuit in 2017, saying the policy caused embarrassment and stress. A lower court had previously ruled the school policy was permissible. That decision was affirmed Wednesday by the the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Similar lawsuits have been dismissed by courts in other parts of the country.